He said the gunfire came after repeated efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.
In a confrontation in a second-floor hallway, the officers asked the man many times to put down the knife and allow them to help him, Harrison said.
The incident began when officers went to an address about 2 miles north of the Inner Harbor about 10:30 a.m. in response to a call about a family disturbance, according to Harrison’s account.
When the officers arrived at the site, on the 1800 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, someone told them his mother was being held inside at knifepoint, Harrison said.
After entering the house, the officers went upstairs and found the suspect standing over a woman while she was on the floor, the police commissioner said.
After he was shot, the suspect died at the scene, according to Harrison.
The woman was not injured, he said.
The matter is under investigation, the commissioner said at a media briefing.
No names were provided.
Harrison said the account he gave was based on body camera video.