May 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDTPolice in Montgomery County are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon that sent a male victim to the hospital, police officials said. His condition was not immediately known.Officers were called to the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court, in the county's White Oak area, for a weapon complaint, police said. The person who was shot is believed to be an adult.No injuries were reported to officers, police said.This is a developing story.