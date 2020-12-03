A man is in critical condition after a townhouse fire in Montgomery County that was probably caused by a space heater, officials said.

The blaze broke out just after 11 p.m. Wednesday along Bayridge Drive in Gaithersburg.

Three people were home at the time and that two of them were upstairs and able to escape, according to Montgomery County Fire officials. The man who was seriously hurt was rescued by firefighters from a basement bedroom where the fire is believed to have started.

Fire officials said the man was found by rescuers on the floor. They said the bedroom door had been left open when he escaped from the room, which caused the fire to spread.

The victim was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burn injuries, according to fire officials. One other person had minor injuries.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said smoke alarms alerted residents to the blaze. Officials said a space heater that was near a bed apparently ignited the bed and some linens on the bed and then spread.

The fire remains under investigation, and the damage is estimated to be more than $500,000.