Fire officials said the man was found by rescuers on the floor. They said the bedroom door had been left open when he escaped from the room, which caused the fire to spread.
The victim was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burn injuries, according to fire officials. One other person had minor injuries.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said smoke alarms alerted residents to the blaze. Officials said a space heater that was near a bed apparently ignited the bed and some linens on the bed and then spread.
The fire remains under investigation, and the damage is estimated to be more than $500,000.