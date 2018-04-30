Police in Prince George's County at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Greenbelt. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery was shot by police Monday morning as law enforcement was serving a warrant against him.

Corey Janifer, 26, was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was wounded by a Prince George’s County police officer in Greenbelt, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

The incident unfolded shortly before noon when Prince George’s police were helping officers from the District execute an arrest warrant in an apartment in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, Stawinski said.

Members of the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team were allowed into the apartment by family, but Janifer had locked himself in a bedroom, Stawinski said. After Janifer would not turn himself in, police were preparing to break down the door when one of the officers “perceived a threat and responded to that threat,” Stawinski said.

The officer fired a single shot and struck Janifer, Stawinski said. Janifer was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, Stawinski said.

Stawinski said he could not immediately detail the nature of the threat perceived by the officer who fired. Police have not recovered a weapon and were searching the apartment Monday afternoon, Stawinski said.

Stawinski said the shooting was “unfortunate” but police were dealing with a “dangerous individual” who had fled from law enforcement officials who tried to apprehend him last week. Police in the District had been searching for Janifer in connection with a robbery and shooting on April 8, police said.

The county police department does not name officers who fire their weapons until 24 hours after a shooting incident. Stawinski said the officer was a 19-year veteran of the department and has been on the Fugitive Apprehension Team for two years.

