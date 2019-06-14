A man found dead in his apartment in Arlington’s Ashton Heights neighborhood this week after a stove fire was identified Friday as Brian Green, 50.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning. Around 7:45 a.m., someone in the building smelled smoke and called for help. Green was found unconscious in the living room of his first-floor apartment. There was a small fire on the stove in the back of the apartment, which was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department.

There was a smoke detector in the apartment but it had no battery, officials said. The fire is under investigation, a spokesman for the Arlington Fire Department said, and the cause of Green’s death was not immediately available.

