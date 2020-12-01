By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 1, 2020 at 11:37 p.m. ESTThe man found dead after a house fire Monday in Laurel was identified Tuesday by the Prince George’s County Fire Department as George Edward Kowalski.Kowalski, 78, lived at the address on Bond Mill Road where he was found, fire department officials said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe cause of the fire has not yet been determined, officials said, but foul play is not suspected. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.