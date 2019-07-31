A man serving 18 years in prison for breaking into a home in Northwest Washington and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint has been charged in three additional burglaries and sexual assaults that occurred in 2003 and 2007.

The new charges filed against Levi Ruffin, 41, of Northwest, were announced by D.C. police and the U.S. attorney’s office following a 29-count grand jury indictment filed in June. Ruffin was served arrest papers on Tuesday while in prison.

Prosecutors said Ruffin was identified as a suspect in the new cases by the D.C. police department’s cold case squad. Details of the investigation have not yet been disclosed.

Ruffin’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

[Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in sexual assault case]

Court documents show Ruffin is appealing his conviction in the 2013 case in which police said he was linked to an attack on Georgia Avenue through DNA left in bite marks on the victim. Police said Ruffin approached a woman as she entered her home, forced her inside, demanded money and sexually assaulted her. Police said she fought back and that Ruffin cut her on the face and back with a knife.

Authorities said the attacks in which Ruffin is newly charged involve strangers and occurred in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. The charges include kidnapping while armed and first-degree sexual abuse. They occurred July 2, 2003 and June 3 and Sept. 8, 2007.

In addition to those charges, D.C. police said they have charged Ruffin with first-degree child sexual abuse, alleging he engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile between December 1999 and December 2000.

