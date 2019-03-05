Prince George’s County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured in Oxon Hill, Md.

The incident occurred about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Monument Avenue, police said. Officers were called to the area for an injured person in the road and found a 27-year-old man slipping in and out of consciousness, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries to his head and leg and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit, police said.

There were no witnesses at the scene when officers found the man in the road, but investigators later found video which showed a sedan merging onto Monument Avenue from Rivercrest Road before hitting the victim, police said. The video shows that the sedan slowed down after striking the man but then sped away from the scene toward the Capital Beltway, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

