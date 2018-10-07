Prince George’s County police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene late Saturday after striking a man in Temple Hills, leaving him in critical condition, authorities said.

The hit-and-run occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of Stamp Road near the parking lot of a business park just off St. Barnabas Road, authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle would have damage to the windshield. It was described as a newer model four-door Nissan sedan with Virginia plates and possibly a LYFT decal attached to the window. The driver, police said, has long locks of hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 301-731-4422.