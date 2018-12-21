A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road NE, next to the Penn View apartment complex.

Police released few details of the attack but said the victim was unconscious when taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made.

Another man was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington. Police said a man was wounded in the left leg about 4 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Savannah Street SE.

A police report says the victim refused to cooperate with police and no arrest has been made. Police said they recovered four shell casings from the scene.