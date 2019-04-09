A man was found gravely wounded in the District last night, police said. There were signs that he may have been beaten. (iStock/iStock)

A man was gravely wounded in an apparent attack Monday night in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

He was unconscious and not breathing when found about 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Benning Road, a police spokeswoman said.

She said officers were sent there after a report about a victim of a blunt force injury.

It was not clear how the injury was inflicted.

The street is two or three blocks east of the Anacostia River, It has Metrorail tracks on the north side, and a commercial strip on the south.

