An armed man who appeared suicidal was shot and killed Friday evening at a house in Anne Arundel County, Md., in an exchange of gunfire with county police and FBI agents, according to the police.

The man was not identified immediately, but police said they had tried to negotiate with him for almost two hours. The incident began on Gloria Drive when a gunshot was reported inside a house there, a residential street in the Linthicum Heights area of northern Anne Arundel.

Officers found an agitated man with a handgun who, police said, “threatened to shoot himself multiple times” and the negotiations ensued. At one point the man fired “in the direction of” the officers, apparently while outdoors, but law enforcement personnel did not return fire, the police said.

Afterward, the man went back indoors.

Later, police said, he again fired in the direction of officers. Law enforcement personnel returned fire, the police said, and the man was fatally wounded.

No injuries were reported to law enforcement personnel.

An FBI SWAT team was sent to the scene Friday to fill in for a police SWAT team that was not available, the police said. Such arrangements are commonplace.

It was unclear whose shots were fatal.