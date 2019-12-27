Officers found an agitated man with a handgun who, police said, “threatened to shoot himself multiple times” and the negotiations ensued. At one point the man fired “in the direction of” the officers, apparently while outdoors, but law enforcement personnel did not return fire, the police said.

AD

Afterward, the man went back indoors.

AD

Later, police said, he again fired in the direction of officers. Law enforcement personnel returned fire, the police said, and the man was fatally wounded.

No injuries were reported to law enforcement personnel.

An FBI SWAT team was sent to the scene Friday to fill in for a police SWAT team that was not available, the police said. Such arrangements are commonplace.

It was unclear whose shots were fatal.

AD