Police in Takoma Park are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred between 9:05 and 9:10 in front of a house at the intersection of Elm and Pine avenues, near the D.C. border. A dented gray minivan pulled up, police said. The passenger opened the door and said something to the girl. She ran inside, according to police, and the car drove off east on Elm.

Police are asking whether anyone on the block has security cameras that could help identify the man, whom spokeswoman Cathy Plevy described as a stranger to the girl. He was wearing a black knit hat, a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with holes in them, according to police, and has a nose ring, a flower tattoo on his left hand and a pimple near his eye.

The driver of the car also was a man, police said.