A man in a thrift store in Fairfax County showed a teenage girl a sexually explicit video on his phone Sunday after asking her for help with the device, the county police said.

They said the man had followed the girl through the Goodwill store in the 6200 block of Richmond Highway about 5:45 p.m. before asking for her help in deleting something from his phone.

Police said the man spoke only in Spanish. They said they are trying to identify him. He was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7, and thin. He reportedly had short hair on the top of his head, with both of the sides shaved. He wore a dark blue jacket over a white t-shirt, the police said.

