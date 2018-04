A D.C. man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Northeast Washington, police said Sunday.

Authorities who arrived at the 3800 block of Hayes Street NE around 10 p.m. Saturday, found 24-year-old Dontrell Justice, of Southeast, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to left elbow and right leg, according to an incident report.

Justice was taken to a hospital

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.