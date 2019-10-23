Police officials have called Ward-Blake’s injuries “grievous” and are investigating the incident, which began in the 4000 block of Wheeler Road in the Oxon Hill area.

AD

His family has hired Baltimore lawyer William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr. His firm, Murphy Falcon Murphy, helped negotiate a $6.4 million settlement with the city of Baltimore after Gray’s death.

AD

According to police, the incident began around 5:35 p.m. when an officer saw an expired tag and approached the car Ward-Blake was driving. The officer then reported smelling marijuana emanating from the vehicle, which also carried a 6-year-old girl.

When the officer attempted to write down information, the driver began shouting and reached toward a console inside the car, according to police, who said the officer called for backup.

Officers removed Ward-Blake from the car and handcuffed him. Police say he then attempted to escape and was stopped by an officer who pulled him to the ground, where he hit his neck on the roadway.

AD

Police filed charges of assault, resisting arrest and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. Ward-Blake has been charged, said a police spokesman, Cpl. Nicholas Clayton, but because he is hospitalized the warrants have not been served.

AD

Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski on Saturday called the incident a “horrible accident” and said he had no information that led him to believe the officers acted maliciously. Police called an ambulance within three minutes and the man underwent surgery, Stawinski said.

Police previously have said dashboard cameras were operating but did not capture the full encounter and that the officers did not have body-worn cameras.

AD

Murphy declined to comment on Ward-Blake’s condition. In a statement, Murphy said his office’s investigation “has just begun.”

“We don’t have any further comment except to ask that you pray for Demonte and his family during this very difficult time,” Murphy said.

Last year, the family of Jordan McNair, the 19-year-old University of Maryland football player who collapsed and died during a practice, retained the law firm in their wrongful-death claims against the university.

AD