A man who interrupted a theft attempt Monday night near the eastern edge of Capitol Hill was hit in the head with a rock, and lost his cell phone to his assailants, the D.C. police said.

Police said the man told them he had interrupted what appeared to be an effort to steal from an auto. He soon found himself surrounded by male teenagers, who appeared to be between 13 and 17 years old. The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. on a narrow one block street that is as much an alley as a thoroughfare, and is called Kings Court SE.

Police said that during the confrontation, one of the teenagers hit the man with the rock, causing him to drop his phone.

One of the teenagers scooped up the phone, and then all three ran, police said.

But the matter did not end there.

Police said detectives in two sectors of the city put their heads together.

They said a bus was stopped on Minnesota Avenue SE.

Two people were placed under arrest, police said.