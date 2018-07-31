Businesses are often advised to suggest customers remove hats and sunglasses. In Fairfax County, man removed both, but robbed business anyway, police said. (iStock/iStock)

As a possible deterrent to crime, businesses are sometimes advised to ask customers to remove such items as hats or sunglasses before entering, but in Fairfax County over the weekend the request did not have the intended result.

According to county police, a man came into a business in a shopping area in the Centreville area of western Fairfax County about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police seaid an employee of the business in the 14000 block of Centreville Square, asked the man to remove his hat and his sunglasses.

“Once he did,” according to the police, things went wrong. They said he walked around the counter and took cash from the register.

Then, police said, he grabbed the employee, and took her to the back of the business. More cash was taken there, the police said.