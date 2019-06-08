Prince George’s County police have charged a man who they said entered an elementary school in Upper Marlboro on Friday, prompting reports of a possible active shooter and forcing authorities to evacuate the building.

Police said they didn’t find a weapon but that inside Patuxent Elementary School, the man robbed a staff member of a piece of jewelry and had a “grill lighter” that someone mistook for a weapon.

On Saturday, police said they charged Ricard Campbell, 35, of Upper Marlboro with one count of robbery. He was being held Saturday in the county jail.

The incident occurred about 4:15 p.m., when police said they received an emergency call for a possible active shooter inside the school on Bishopmill Drive. There was an aftercare program in session at the time and there were about six children and several adults inside, police said.

Police officers escorted the children and adults outside as others searched room by room until they found the suspect. No one was injured, police said, and there was no evidence of any shots being fired.



