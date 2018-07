A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon just a few hundred feet from D.C. police headquarters, police officials said.

Police found a victim unconscious and not breathing in the 400 block of 2nd Street about 5:31 p.m., said Brianna Jordan, a D.C. police spokeswoman.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, she said.

Police were looking for a black male with a Mohawk hair style and green eyes.