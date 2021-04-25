By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 25, 2021 at 8:03 a.m. UTCA man was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in the District late Friday in an apparent hit and run incident, according to the D.C. police.James Turner, 51, of Southeast, was struck about 10:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Southern Avenue SE, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe was sitting in the roadway when struck, and after hitting him the driver of the vehicle left the scene, the police said.Turner was taken to a hospital where he died, they said.It was not immediately clear why he was seated in the roadway. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy