A man was shot and fatally wounded Sunday afternoon in Laurel, Md., city officials said.

The victim was identified as Dolphin Bernard Jackson, 57, of Laurel. He was found about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Woodland Court, city officials said.

They said he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No additional details about the circumstances were immediately available Sunday.

Laurel is a small city in Northern Prince George’s County.

