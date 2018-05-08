A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Northeast, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 19th Street, according to police.

The victim was identified ase Bennie Turner, 26. Police said he had no fixed address.

A residential street, the 800 block of 19th Street is lined with two story red-brick apartment houses. It is just north of H Street, and about a half mile south of the National Arboretum.

The homicide was the third in the District in less than 24 hours.