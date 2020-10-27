By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 28, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDTA man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, the county police said.The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo name for the victim was immediately available. He was found near an apartment house, the police said.The site is about a half mile east of Route 50 in the Landover area. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.