March 6, 2021 at 7:33 a.m. UTC A man was fatally shot Friday in Prince George's County, police said. He was found outdoors about 11:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of 57th Avenue in the Riverdale area, police said. The site is just east of Kenilworth Avenue and is north of Riverdale Road.