A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Southeast Washington, police said.

Few details were immediately available. The man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the unit block of Halley Place SE near South Capitol Street SE and Interstate 295.

D.C. police said when officers arrived they found the man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

