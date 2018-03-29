A man was killed and two others were injured Thursday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash in the Largo area, authorities said.

State police and Prince George’s County fire units responded to the crash on Route 202 at Watkins Park Drive where they found a collision that involved a U.S. Postal vehicle and two pickup trucks about 4:30 p.m., Maryland State police said. A man was fatally injured but police did not immediately identify him.

Mark Brady, a fire department spokesman, said medics transported a man and a woman, who both sustained non-life threatening injuries, to a hospital.