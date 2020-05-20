Police said they received a call for a report of a cutting and when officers arrived, they found a man with signs of “trauma to the body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and determine a motive. Police said the incident does not “appear to be a random act” and are calling the man’s death a homicide
Maryland has seen 39 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by the Washington Post. That includes 29 slayings in the county.