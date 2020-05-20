A man died in an incident early Wednesday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification to his relatives, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue near Keokee Street in the Langley Park area.

Police said they received a call for a report of a cutting and when officers arrived, they found a man with signs of “trauma to the body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and determine a motive. Police said the incident does not “appear to be a random act” and are calling the man’s death a homicide

Maryland has seen 39 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by the Washington Post. That includes 29 slayings in the county.