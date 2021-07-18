The slain man was 21-years-old, the police said, but no other identification was given.
Exactly what prompted the gunfire was not specified in a statement released Saturday by the county police.
In the statement, police said an officer went to the restaurant after the county’s emergency communications center received a call about 9:15 p.m. reporting a trespasser, according to the police.
The caller said a customer had ordered food but was refusing to pay or to move his car from the drive-through lane.
An officer responded and approached a car parked in the drive-through lane, the police said. The driver was the only person in the car. Police said the officer immediately spotted a pistol on the front passenger seat, and summoned backup. Additional officers arrived. It was not clear how many.
They secured the area and evacuated staff from the restaurant, police said.
During an armed standoff, according to the police account, officers tried to de-escalate the situation, and negotiated with the driver for about a half-hour.
However, the statement said, “circumstances that are still under investigation” led to officers firing their weapons. The driver was hit, police said.
Officers immediately rendered aid, the police said. Emergency medical personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital where he died, according to the police.
Detectives from the police major-crimes division are investigating, the police said. According to the police statement, the investigation will be reviewed by the Howard County prosecutor’s office, under a preexisting agreement covering such incidents.