A Howard County, Md. police officer shot and wounded a man with a gun Sunday night in the Jessup area of the county, authorities said.
The county police said first responders went to a hotel in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was reported to be acting erratically in the lobby.
When the responders arrived he showed a gun, police said. They said he confronted police in the parking lot with the gun, and was shot. A gun was recovered, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not regarded as life-threatening. Police said they thought he was in his 40s. No further identification was given.