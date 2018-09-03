A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in Howard County, Md., in a confrontation with a police officer, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A Howard County, Md. police officer shot and wounded a man with a gun Sunday night in the Jessup area of the county, authorities said.

The county police said first responders went to a hotel in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was reported to be acting erratically in the lobby.

When the responders arrived he showed a gun, police said. They said he confronted police in the parking lot with the gun, and was shot. A gun was recovered, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not regarded as life-threatening. Police said they thought he was in his 40s. No further identification was given.