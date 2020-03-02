The victims apparently didn’t know it at the time, but surveillance video in the casino captured people following the victims through the casino and to a parking garage after they cashed out their winnings, detectives wrote in the search warrant. The men were communicating on cellphones.

AD

AD

On the way home, the victims stopped at a Woodbridge Shell gas station, where cameras recorded a gray SUV leaving shortly after the victims departed in their vehicle, according to the search warrant.

Around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 19, one of the victims was dropping the other off at his home in the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in Woodbridge, when the driver was forcefully removed from the vehicle by two men with handguns, according to the search warrant.

The driver was hit in the head about 20 times and shot in the left arm, before the masked men took the $39,000 in cash from him, according to the search warrant.

A third masked man put a gun to the other victim’s back and forced him to lie on the ground, before taking the $3,000 in winnings from him, according to the search warrant. The robbers then fled in a gray SUV similar to the one seen on the gas station surveillance video. The robbery was captured by a Ring surveillance camera, according to the search warrant.

AD

AD

The victim who was shot is recovering, police said.

Prince William County police have identified suspects in the case, but The Washington Post is not naming them because they have not been charged.