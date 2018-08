A man was shot and seriously wounded late Friday afternoon in Montgomery County. (iStock/iStock)

A man was shot and seriously wounded in a house in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive, the police said.

They said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said they think the victim and his assailant knew each other.

An investigation is under way, the police said.