A man was found fatally shot Monday evening in Prince George's County, the police said.The victim was found in a car at Columbia Avenue and Camden Street about 6:05 p.m., after authorities were called about a shooting, according to police.The man had a gunshot wound, police said.He died at the scene. The address is in what is often referred to as the Greater Landover area of the county.No name was released immediately, and no information was available about who shot him.