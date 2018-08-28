A man was stabbed Monday evening during a dispute on a Metro bus in Northeast Washington authorities said

The victim and three other people got into the dispute around 7:15 p.m. on a D8 bus in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue in the Trinidad area, the transit agency said. According to Metro, the people involved may know each other.

After being stabbed, the victim was taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition, Metro said.

Montello Avenue is a couple of blocks from the northeastern edge of Gallaudet University. The D8 bus line winds its way through the neighborhoods between Union Station and the Washington Hospital center and nearby medical facilities. The 1700 block of Montello is a residential street with two and three story houses on either side.