The driver of a car that was disabled in a crash jumped 50 feet from a bridge on the Capital Beltway in an apparent effort to avoid cars in a second crash, the Maryland State Police said.

They said the incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday on the outer loop in Montgomery County where the Beltway crosses over Clara Barton Parkway.

The man who jumped, Toray Lamond Guider, 43, of Walkersville, Md., was taken to a hospital and was being treated Monday, the police said.

According to a police account, matters began when Guider’s car struck a guardrail on the Beltway and overturned, coming to rest across two traffic lanes. It was not clear why the rail was struck, police said.

After his car landed on its roof, Guider got out and walked to the right shoulder, police said.

Moments after Guider’s car crashed, according to the ­account, an off-duty member of ­a fire-and-rescue department drove his own car in front of the overturned car, to offer help. He was identified as William ­Schnaekel, 45, of Dallastown, Pa.

Another motorist, identified as Fatemeh Beshkari, 46, of Gaithersburg, then ran into the overturned car and the rear of ­Schnaekel’s vehicle, the state police said.

According to the state police, investigators think that to escape that crash, Guider, the driver of the first car, jumped from the Beltway.

Police said he was found below the American Legion Bridge, which carries the Beltway across the Potomac River.

He was 50 feet down, in a grassy area, police said.

It was unclear whether Guider knew how far he was jumping.

Police said Beshkari and ­Schnaekel were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

They said the investigation of the matter was “active and ongoing.”