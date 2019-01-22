A New Jersey man was kidnapped in an armed robbery Saturday night in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE near E Street, according to D.C. police.

The victim told police he had stopped his Mazda CX7 to buy something when a man pulled a gun and ordered him into the car. The victim was then forced to drive the kidnapper to the 1100 block of Good Hope Road SE, according to a police report.

The victim fled from the vehicle and officers caught the man they say is the kidnapper as he tried to run away from the scene.

Police later identified the suspect as Trevonta Barnes, 23, of Northeast Washington. Barnes was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery. Police said they found a gun when he was arrested.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.