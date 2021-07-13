By Martin WeilJuly 13, 2021|Updated today at 4:12 a.m. EDTShareA man was hit by a railroad train and killed Monday night in Prince George’s County, police said.The man was hit around 11:30 p.m. at Kenilworth and 52nd avenues in the Bladensburg area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightCSX tracks run parallel to Kenilworth Avenue in that area. The tracks pass through an industrial park west of Kenilworth. Vehicles can cross the tracks on 52nd Avenue.Police were investigating the incident early Tuesday. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.