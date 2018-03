A fistfight between two brothers left a 28-year-old man in Alexandria, Va., dead, the city’s first homicide this year.

The fight took place about 6:24 p.m. Sunday in an apartment in the 2200 block of North Beauregard Street, police said. Brian Cruz-Segovia, 23, knocked his brother Nelson Cruz unconscious, according to police.

Cruz was taken to a hospital, and his brother was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

On Wednesday, Cruz was taken off life support.