Six people were shot in the District on Tuesday, including two who were wounded inside a barber shop in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. One of the men in the shop died from his injuries.

It was a spurt of violence that followed a two-week lull in shootings. Two people have been fatally shot in the District this month, which tamped down a spike that at one point in July had homicides up 40 percent over last year.

The increase is now 33 percent — 97 homicides so far this year, compared with 73 at this time in 2017. There were 116 people killed in the District last year.

The first shooting on Tuesday occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of I Street, one block from the H Street entertainment corridor. Police said a man was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

About 12:20 p.m., police said two men burst into Snaps Barber Shop in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE. At least one man opened fire, police said, striking two victims. One was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other, Kayvon Herder, 25, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were looking for a black four-door Infiniti with paper tags. No detailed description of the gunman was available.

[Police investigate spate of shootings Tuesday night]

About 7:30 p.m., police said a man walking in an alley in Northwest Washington was struck by a bullet. Police said the shooting occurred between Massachusetts Avenue and M Street, south of Logan Circle and east of Thomas Circle.

A police report says the victim, who lives in the area, was wounded in the upper right leg. He told police he was walking in the alley when he heard a gunshot and fell to the ground. He said “he did not know where the shot came from,” according to police.

A car that left the scene and was apparently connected was a silver-colored vehicle described as having Tennessee tags.



About 8:45 p.m., police reported a double shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest Washington. It occurred in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street. Both victims were reported to have injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they were looking for as many as five black men in connection with the attack. A detailed description was provided for only one of the attackers. Police said he had a dark complexion and wore a white T-shirt and white cargo pants.

Authorities on Tuesday had reported another shooting about 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE. But on Wednesday, police said doctors determined a wound was not caused by a bullet. That incident occurred in Anacostia.