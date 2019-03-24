A man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed into a barrier on a ramp on Interstate 95 in College Park, police said.

At about 3:15 a.m., a 51-year-old man was driving a 2003 Lexus sedan southbound on I-95 and turning onto the inner loop of the Capital Beltway when he struck a jersey wall and guard rail, according to Maryland State Police Sgt. Martin Bugarini.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital in Prince George’s County and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bugarini said.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, but believe speed and alcohol may have been involved, Bugarini said.

Police did not identify the victim.