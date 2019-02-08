A 32-year-old man who was killed last year in a crash involving a D.C. fire engine responding to a call in Northeast Washington failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, according to a report released Friday.

The report from the D.C. police department also says the man who died in the March 9 crash, Deangelo Green of Northeast, had been driving under the influence of a drug or alcohol, and was fumbling with something in the back seat when the collision occurred.

An attorney representing Green’s estate, William P. Lightfoot, disputed the findings and said “allegations of misconduct against Mr. Green will be contested in court.”

The collision occurred about 12:30 p.m. as the 37,000-pound Engine 26, its lights flashing and siren blaring, sped west along Rhode Island Avenue, approaching 12th Street at the entrance to the Brookland neighborhood.

Police said the engine struck a Honda Accord crossing Rhode Island Avenue, and pushed the Honda into the northwest corner of the intersection. The Honda struck a Ford Focus, which had stopped to get out of the way of the fire engine. The Ford spun onto the curb and struck a pregnant woman. Green was driving the Honda. A firefighter and the pregnant woman were injured and treated and released from hospitals. Fire officials on Friday said the woman suffered no complications during her pregnancy.

The report says the fire engine was traveling about 55 mph, and the driver braked as it approached the intersection, leaving skid marks as long as 78 feet. Police said the engine was traveling 40 mph when it struck the first vehicle.

Police said that also contributing to the crash, though not a primary factor, was that the fire engine’s driver did not slow down “as necessary for safe operation” while approaching the intersection. The U.S. attorney’s office for the District did not find sufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

Lightfoot said the driver of the engine was reckless and said he believes a sketch in the report indicates the engine “swerved into my client’s lane of traffic.”

The police report also notes that investigators found mechanical faults in the fire engine’s steering system, though it says it could not be determined if those were caused by the impact of the crash.

