D.C. police investigate the yard outside of an apartment house where a man was fataly shot Monday. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the yard of a Southeast apartment house, D.C. police said.

Officers found the victim in the unit block of 53rd Street SE about 1:30 p.m., 6th District Capt. John Branch said at the scene. Authorities took the victim, who was not immediately identified, to a hospital where he died.

Police released no information about the assailant.

Neighbors said they heard a number of gunshots fired in the area and investigators were seen scouring bushes and the lawn in search of evidence.