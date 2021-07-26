By Martin WeilToday at 7:28 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 7:28 p.m. EDTShareA man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.The shooting occurred at 3:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe man’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified.No information was immediately available about who shot the man or why.The street is a block of rowhouses in the Brightwood Park area with porches and front lawns behind metal fences. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.