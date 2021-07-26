A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred at 3:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

The man’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified.

No information was immediately available about who shot the man or why.

The street is a block of rowhouses in the Brightwood Park area with porches and front lawns behind metal fences.