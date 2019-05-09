A man was killed in a parking lot of a shopping center in the Silver Spring area after a dispute, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road near Flower Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from “trauma to his body.” He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Montgomery County Police said the case is under investigation.

