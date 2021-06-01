By Martin WeilJune 1, 2021 at 7:59 a.m. UTCOne man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash in Fairfax County, the county police said.The crash occurred at Ox Road and Palmer Drive in the Lorton area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe victim died at the scene, near the southeast corner of the county.Further details were not immediately available. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.