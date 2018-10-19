A man was killed Friday in a fiery three-car crash on South Capitol Street SW, D.C. police said.

The victim, Kevin Thomas, 32, of Temple Hills, Md., was riding in a car that was traveling northbound on South Capitol Street SW at about 3 a.m., police said.

They said the car hit the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light at South Capitol and First streets SW, police said. Then it slid and struck the rear of another car at another light. It kept sliding until it jumped a curb, struck a pole and caught fire, police said.

Rodney Bell, 42 of Dale City, Va., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of PCP, police said.