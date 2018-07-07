A 31-year-old Nokesville man was killed early Saturday in a head-on collision in Prince William County, police said.

Dylan Christopher Davis was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive about 6:11 a.m. when the crash occurred, Prince William County police said. They said the Ranger collided with a 2013 Ford box truck.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old Fredericksburg man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.