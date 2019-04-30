A 55-year-old man died in a crash Monday afternoon on the George Washington Parkway after colliding head-on with another vehicle, officials said.

The U.S. Park Police said the man’s family did not want his name released. He lived in Springfield, Va.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the south side of the parkway near Tulane Drive in Fairfax County. An initial investigation found that one vehicle was headed south and crossed the center line, driving head-on into a vehicle in the northbound lanes and killing the driver.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the man’s vehicle, along with the other driver, were taken to hospitals with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic along the parkway was blocked for nearly three hours. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-610-8737.

