A 21-year-old man was killed and another injured after they stopped their broken-down sports car along the shoulder of the Capital Beltway and were struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run incident, authorities said.

Christian Guerreiro of Washington was killed at the scene, according to Maryland State Police. Another man, who is 20 years old and also from Washington, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday along the northbound side of Interstate 495 near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. An initial report found that the two men were parked in a Mazda Miata along the right side of the highway’s shoulder because they were having car troubles.

A Nissan Pathfinder headed north on the highway veered into the right shoulder and hit the Miata before fleeing the scene. The SUV driver was caught a short time later and taken into custody. That driver is not yet being publicly identified because “charges have not yet been filed,” according to state police.

Authorities said they believe alcohol is “suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.”

The crash remains under investigation.