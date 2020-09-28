The first crash happened when a Nissan Altima hit a deer and then struck a guardrail. Police said part of the car was sticking out in the fast lane of the roadway, and a Chrysler Pacifica then hit the Nissan’s passenger side.
Authorities said a third vehicle then hit three people. Two of them were standing behind the Nissan, and the third, the driver of the Chrysler, was standing in the front of the Nissan. The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene.
Police said the driver of the Chrysler — who was later identified as Russell B. Eggleton, 40, of Virginia, was taken to a hospital and died Monday. The two Nissan passengers are being treated at an area hospital.
Officials said they believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. The crash remains under investigation.